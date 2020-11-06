4-year-old abducted by aunt, Stanislaus deputies say

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding 4-year-old Julian.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 4-year-old boy they say was abducted by his aunt.

Julian Cardenas was taken by his aunt Nicolette Sciarappo, 29, from a home in Modesto around 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Sciarappo took her nephew after getting into an argument with other family members.

Deputies do believe the boy is at risk.

Julian is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing orange shorts.

Deputies say Sciarappo is driving a 1997 Dark Green Toyota Camry with the license plate number 8JZE765. She was last seen in the 1400 block of Ritsch Lane in Modesto.

Sciarappo also has her own son, Zay Amacker age 4, with her. Zay is described as being 2.5 feet tall and weighing around 40 pounds. He was last seen green shorts and a blue shirt.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 209-552-2468.

