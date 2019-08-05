NAPA, Calif. — Two women who allegedly stole nearly $4,000-worth of perfume from an Ulta Beauty store in Napa were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase, Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the two suspects, 19-year-old Shamajai Jack and 18-year-old Akaila Elder, allegedly cleared three shelves of “high-end” perfume at the Ulta Beauty store, located near California Boulevard and Trancas Street.

Napa Police responded to the reported theft and eventually crossed paths with a vehicle matching the description of the one used as a getaway car. According to police, when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off, heading south on State Highway 29.

The car continued south in American Canyon, where local police officers also joined in on the chase. At some point, police say the driver tried to jump some railroad tracks but landed hard, flattening at least one of the front tires and damaging the front bumper. Officers then arrested both Jack and Elder.

According to Napa Police Sgt. Todd Shulman, investigators are working to determine if the two women have been involved in similar thefts at other Ulta stores.

