43 killed in crashes, 997 busted for DUI during CHP's July 4 enforcement period

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Highway Patrol said they averaged one DUI arrest nearly every five minutes during their Fourth of July maximum enforcement period.
The enforcement period stretched from 6:01 p.m. July 2 to 11:59 p.m. July 5. In that time, CHP made a total of 997 DUI arrests. In 2020, CHP made 738 arrests for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs during the same time span.
Forty-three people were also killed in crashes during this year's enforcement period, CHP said. It's a figure that's up from 2020, when at least 36 people were killed in crashes during the enforcement period.