5 arrested in shooting death of man killed at Sacramento hotel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in February.

Deputies responded to a call at a hotel in the 5300 block of Date Avenue on Feb. 28, according to the sheriff's office. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body inside a car. Deputies and fire personnel performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department and the FBI assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation. The sheriff's office announced Saturday that five people were arrested in connection with the shooting:

Cleveland Joseph Pratt, 27

Lafonjaney Moultrie, 23

Bertrand Embrous Keeton, 32

Michael Timothy Smith, 33

Isaiah Stephan Louis, 27

The motive in this case is unclear, according to the sheriff's office.

