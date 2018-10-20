Four Sacramento County juveniles and a 21 year old were arrested for an alleged robbery in North Auburn.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, four suspects went into an AT&T store on Willow Creek Drive in North Auburn and allegedly robbed the store, stealing cash and cell phones and then fleeing to a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted on I-80 by a deputy, who attempted to stop the car with the help of additional deputies. When the vehicle fled, the deputies pursued it.

After the vehicle left I-80 in Newcastle, most of the suspects fled from it and into the Chantry Hill neighborhood.

A 15 year old suspect, who authorities say was unable to flee the car fast enough, was arrested. Authorities would then begin searching for the other suspects, and, within hours, four additional suspects were arrested, including the driver of the vehicle.

In total, deputies arrested two male 17 year olds, two male 15 year olds, and Kwame Swain, 21 of Sacramento. Authorities say all the suspects are from Sacramento County.

Arrested was Kwame Swain, 21, of Sacramento. Also arrested were four male juveniles; two were 17-years old and two were 15-years old. All from Sacramento County. More: https://t.co/JLpmp8W1Al pic.twitter.com/CyLcdFApxM — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 20, 2018

