MODESTO, Calif. — An alleged violent attack on a 26-year-old man led to the arrest of 5 Modesto teenagers who police say have gang connections.

Modesto police said they have been able to find evidence connecting the teenagers to the attack, recover three stolen vehicles, and recover one firearm in the investigation.

According to police, the teenage suspects were known to officers as being affiliated with the East Side Modesto Norteno Criminal Street Gang.

While five people have currently been arrested, police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

On August 9 around 6:30 a.m., Modesto police were told about a man down in the roadway at Hatch Road and Dallas Street. Authorities said arriving officers found the 26-year-old man in the roadway having been severely beaten by four people. Police also said the man had been run over by a vehicle while he was unconscious in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital, where he's said to be in critical but stable condition.

Detectives from Modesto Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and investigators from the Street Gang Unit eventually took over the investigation.

Following various leads, police arrested 5 teenagers with ages ranging from 14 to 17 on charges including attempted murder, vehicle theft, probation violations, and weapons violations.

Due to their ages, the names of the people arrested haven't been released. The victim's name is also being withheld due to the nature of the investigation.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits