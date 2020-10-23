x
5-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by young relative

Merced Police said officers were responding to a report of a child with a gunshot wound being dropped off at a hospital when they saw Rodney Matthews leaving.

MERCED, Calif. — Police in central California say a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by a juvenile member of her family.

The Merced Police Department says officers were responding to a report of a child with a gunshot wound being dropped off at a hospital when they saw 44-year-old Rodney Matthews leaving.

Police say officers tried to stop him but he refused to pull over and a high-speed pursuit ensued. He eventually stopped and was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and other charges.

