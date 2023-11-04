$50K reward offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and Jordan basketball shoes.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Authorities are hoping $50,000 will be enough to help them arrest a person suspected of robbing a mail carrier in North Highlands.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered the reward after a mail carrier was robbed along the 4200 block of Oberon Avenue in North Highlands on March 27. It happened around 1:15 p.m.

The suspect was described as a white man, standing around 5'6." Authorities said the suspect ran away, getting into the passenger's side of a white Toyota Corolla driven by another white man.

The reward is up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

