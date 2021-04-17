57 people arrested in sex trafficking sting in San Joaquin County, sheriff officials say

During an investigation from April 12 to 16, law enforcement from multiple agencies conducted a sex operation that led to the arrest of dozens of people.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — Fifty-seven people were arrested after being accused of operating a sex trafficking operation, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials said 17 law enforcement agencies, which was spearheaded by Lathrop Police Services, worked on the sting operation from April 12 to 16. They say they arrested would-be predators who thought they were meeting up with a 13-year-old child.

Among those who were arrested in the alleged trafficking operation, charges include being child sex predators, being out-of-compliance sex offenders, human trafficking, pimping or pandering, prostitution, solicitation, possession of a firearm, and traffic citations. Law enforcement also cited 37 people.

Some of those accused were charged with multiple crimes.

Sheriff's officials said this is more than doubled compared to other arrests for similar operations.