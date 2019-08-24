SAN DIEGO — A riot at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility - also known as Donovan Prison - left at least six people injured Friday, according to Cal Fire San Diego which was responding to the incident. The agency reported two of the injuries were serious.

The agency said about 100 inmates were in the prison yard when a fight broke out sometime before 9 p.m.

Cal Fire sent eight ground ambulances and two air ambulances to the scene.

News 8 reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for a statement on the riot but a representative for the agency said they had no details to report as of 9:45 p.m.

The incident comes just months after a riot at Donovan in February involving over 50 people left 10 inmate injured.

