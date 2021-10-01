6 inmates escaped from Merced County jail

Merced County Sheriff's Office said six inmates were missing from their cell at the Merced County Downtown Jail at just before midnight on Saturday night.

MERCED, Calif. — Merced County Sheriff's Office is looking for six inmates who escaped from jail just before midnight on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said that jail staff noticed the six inmates were missing from their cell around then, according to a Facebook post.

A preliminary investigation showed that the inmates were able to get access to the roof of the jail and used "homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail."

The Merced County Sheriff's Office created a task force to search for and catch the escaped inmates. They are asking anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately. They are also saying to not approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The wanted inmates:

Jorge Barron, 20

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19

Manuel Allen Leon, 21

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22

