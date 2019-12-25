VALLEJO, Calif. — A 6-year-old child is in critical condition after she was shot on Christmas Eve while celebrating with her family, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Vallejo police said the child was shot in the torso.

Initially, officers were unable to find the victim after they arrived in the area of Ohio and Mariposa Street, according to a news release from the Vallejo Police Department. Police officers later learned the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The Vallejo Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding the shooting to call (707) 648-4278 or (707) 651-7146.

This is a developing story.

