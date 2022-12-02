60-year-old man from Turlock arrested, accused of child pornography

Police say a tip led them to Kenneth Steven Tharp.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Police Department arrested 60-year-old Kenneth Steven Tharp of Turlock Monday after they received a tip regarding child pornography in late January.

Turlock Police say its officers contacted Tharp and he agreed to meet detectives at the Turlock Police Department.

Detectives interviewed and arrested him at the police department.

According to Turlock Police, "Tharp is facing two separate felony child pornography charges; possession of child pornography and the possession of over 600 images, of which, included prepubescent females engaging in sexual activity."

Police say none of the victims they identified live in the area.

"We are leveraging technology and are working hard to stop child exploitation in Turlock," Detective Giovacchini with the Turlock Police Department said.

Turlock police encourage anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Detective Giovacchini at (209) 668-639 or the Turlock Police Department's Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780.