Crime

63-year-old woman killed in El Dorado County, deputies say

El Dorado County deputies said they found found Jeanie Cilley near Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs but did not say why they believe her death was a homicide.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A 63-year-old woman was killed in Eldorado County on Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post

Deputies said the killing happened on Friday before 4:30 p.m. They found Jeanie Cilley near Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. Her death was ruled as a homicide the following day. 

There is no available information regarding how Cilley died or a description of the killer. Deputies did not say why they believe her death is a homicide.  No arrests were made.

