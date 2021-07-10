63-year-old woman killed in El Dorado County, deputies say

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A 63-year-old woman was killed in Eldorado County on Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post .

Deputies said the killing happened on Friday before 4:30 p.m. They found Jeanie Cilley near Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. Her death was ruled as a homicide the following day.

There is no available information regarding how Cilley died or a description of the killer. Deputies did not say why they believe her death is a homicide. No arrests were made.