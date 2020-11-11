7 people arrested in Grass Valley drug deal gone wrong

Grass Valley police say the suspects tried to use fake money to buy marijuana which led to a deadly confrontation.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Seven people were arrested after a drug deal took a turn for the worse on Nov. 7 in Grass Valley.

Grass Valley Police officers followed a vehicle speeding through town to the hospital at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when they learned a woman in the vehicle had taken a gunshot to the head.

According to the press release, officers found out that several people came into the Grass Valley area to buy marijuana and had met with sellers in the South Ponderosa Road area.

Investigators said the buyers tried to use fake money to purchase marijuana, which led to a confrontation. The buyers then tried to flee in a car with the marijuana and the sellers chased after them. Multiple shots were fired near the intersection of West Main Street and Alta Street and one of the bullets struck a female passenger.

Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson said that the woman is on life support with no brain activity in the hospital and doctors say she will likely die if and when she is taken off of it.

Grass Valley detectives identified and arrested seven suspects after identifying the vehicles and tracking them down to a hotel in Davis. The detectives recovered a pistol, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, and a large amount of fake money.

The suspects are not from California and were charged with homicide, grand theft, and criminal conspiracy.

The seven arrested are:

William Levise, 31

Trey Richard, 22

Ronney Turner, 31

Juan McHenry, 31

Devon Jennings, 21

Laderrick Wynn, 20

Dakari Harris, 22

