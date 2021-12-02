Man indicted for targeting 7 banks in 5 counties, attorney's office says

John Boland is charged of five counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office Eastern District of California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man was indicted on Thursday for robbing banks throughout California, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of California.

According to the attorney's office, 38-year-old John William Boland is charged of five counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted robbery where he walked into seven different banks in five counties.

Here are the banks that the attorney's office said Boland targeted:

March 29 — El Dorado Savings Bank in Sutter Creek

April 1 — Wells Fargo Bank in South Lake Tahoe

April 13 — Wells Fargo Bank in Truckee

April 16 — Union Bank of California in Redding

May 1 — Wells Fargo Bank in Placerville

May 3 — Umpqua Bank in El Dorado Hills

May 4 — Wells Fargo in Bank Rancho Cordova

Boland demanded the tellers to give him money from the "second" drawer, according to the attorney's office. They said he warned them that the money should not have any dye packs or electronic devices and at least one time told the person he had a weapon.

Police arrested Boland after he tried to rob a Wells Fargo bank in Rancho Cordova, according to the attorney's office.

The attorney's office said Boland faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conviction.

