Arrest made in early morning 7-Eleven robbery in West Sacramento

No injuries were reported and no further information has been released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven was arrested on Wednesday, according West Sacramento Police Department.

West Sacramento police responded to the 7-Eleven robbery at gunpoint on Nov. 10 around 4:00 a.m. According to police, the suspects stole multiple items before fleeing in a vehicle.

The 7-Eleven clerk was not harmed and called 911 after the suspects fled the scene. 

Police found the suspect's vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic enforcement stop. According to police, the suspect led officers on a short chase within city limits, before stopping in a parking lot and running from officers. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Yolo County Jail. 

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information has been released.

