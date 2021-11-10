Arrest made in early morning 7-Eleven robbery in West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven was arrested on Wednesday, according West Sacramento Police Department.
West Sacramento police responded to the 7-Eleven robbery at gunpoint on Nov. 10 around 4:00 a.m. According to police, the suspects stole multiple items before fleeing in a vehicle.
The 7-Eleven clerk was not harmed and called 911 after the suspects fled the scene.
Police found the suspect's vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic enforcement stop. According to police, the suspect led officers on a short chase within city limits, before stopping in a parking lot and running from officers. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Yolo County Jail.
Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information has been released.
