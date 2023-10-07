$7M in cocaine seized by CHP in Merced County

Officials said they were able to recover around 155 pounds of cocaine.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Roughly 155 pounds of cocaine was seized after an enforcement stop along Interstate 5 in Merced County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said they performed the stop on a 2019 Toyota minivan at the Santa Nella scales around 4:15 p.m. on July 7. According to CHP, an officer suspected the driver of criminal activity, noting several factors and tradecraft.

Police searched the minivan after getting consent and found a hidden compartment built into the roof, which had what police suspected to be cocaine.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the Los Banos CHP office with the minivan. Police said they were able to recover around 155 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale and transportation of cocaine across noncontiguous counties.

