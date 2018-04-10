Former Mayor of Stockton Anthony Silva is facing eight new felony charges in San Joaquin County.

The charges, filed by the San Joaquin County district attorney, include:

Two counts of grand theft embezzlement

Two counts of embezzlement of a public officer

Money laundering

Conflict of interest

Possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition

Silva was arraigned on September 25. His next court date is set on October 16. He is also facing a misdemeanor complaint for singing a false name on a traffic ticket, during a stop on July 22.

These new charges are separate from Silva’s existing 2017 indictment, which included six other felony complaints. The trial date for the 2017 case is scheduled to begin in November 2018.

Five of the eight felony charges have also been filed against Silva’s former executive assistant, Sharon Simas.

