About 80 thieves ransack a Nordstrom store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

