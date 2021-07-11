87-year-old man dead from early morning shooting in Stockton

Stockton police said they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the death of an 87-year-old man after finding him with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive in Stockton.

Stockton police said that officers found an 87-year-old man and 33-year-old woman both suffering from gunshots inside the home. The man was pronounced dead a the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries. Stockton police said that she is still in critical condition.

Stockton police do not have any suspect information at this time.

