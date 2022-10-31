89-year-old woman robbed in Lincoln after being tricked into welcoming suspect

Lincoln police said officers responded to the area of Lariat Loop after an 89-year-old woman was robbed by a man claiming to be searching for his child's ball.

LINCOLN, Calif. — An 89-year-old woman in Lincoln reported to police Friday evening she was robbed of money, credit cards, her driver's license and more after she let a man into her house who said he needed help.

She told police the man walked up to her front door asking if he can get his child's ball from her backyard.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the elderly woman. Police said the man also cut the phone line to her home and took her cell phone–along with cash, debit cards, checks and her driver's license.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

Lincoln police are describing the suspect as a while male in his 20s, 5'10" to 6'1", 180lbs to 200lbs, short brown hair, clean cut with a grey shirt and blue jeans.

It was later discovered the suspect tried the same ruse on separate house in the area, but was unsuccessful in entering the house.