9-month-old baby killed in drive-by shooting in Merced

The baby, Darius King Grigsby, was being pushed in a stroller by his mother and her boyfriend at the time.

MERCED, Calif. — A 9-month-old baby was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Merced, police said.

The shooting happened along the 1200 block of Q Street. Merced Police Department said the baby, identified as Darius King Grigsby, was being pushed by his mother in a stroller while she was walking with her boyfriend. A vehicle drove by and one of the people inside opened fire, hitting the baby.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. from a McDonalds at 13th and R Street. Police responded to the area to find the boy and his mother inside.

Police said the baby had a fatal wound and ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

