'He's still not even coming!' 911 caller begs New Orleans officer to stop French Quarter rape

In the 911 call, a woman said she saw a man raping an unconscious woman in plain view of the street corner.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer reportedly stood by while a concerned citizen begged him to stop an ongoing rape on a nearby street corner in the French Quarter.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the rape happened at the intersection of Royal and Toulouse streets and was first reported to authorities at 11:19 p.m. on July 29.

The Lens first obtained the audio of the 911 call and shared it with the newspaper.

During the call, a witness says she saw a man raping an unconscious woman in plain view of the street corner. At one point she says she sees a police officer a block away, and the dispatcher tells her to flag the officer down. The audio captures the woman describing the rape to the officer and pleading with him to respond.

But as the minutes pass, the woman can be heard growing more frantic, and she considers confronting the rapist herself.

"I probably should f***ing walk up there. Like this poor girl. I mean, I am going to get up there faster than this f***ing cop is," the caller says.

"The police officer hasn't even moved. He's still just parked here," the woman says. "Like what the f*** are you even doing."

After two minutes pass, the woman says "He's still not even coming!"

The dispatcher responds: Ma’am, this is … I can’t speak freely … I understand,”

The woman adds that she also spotted another police car driving past the scene without stopping.

The caller said she returned to the corner and found the victim without a pulse.

"He's f***ing gone!," the caller said. "This f***ing cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!"

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports the caller was a respiratory therapist and started CPR before the victim regained consciousness.

NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets said the first officer arrived at the scene at 11:24 p.m., about five minutes after the call was placed. The witness told the newspaper that the officer she initially approached never responded to the scene.

Scheets declined to name the officer whom the witness begged for help. He told the newspaper that the incident is under investigation, and would not say if the police department believed the officer who did not respond had violated department policy.