COLUSA, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Karen Garcia, of Colusa, was booked into the Colusa County Jail Sunday, according to the Colusa Police Department.

Salvador Garcia Jr., 21, Karen's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, was turned over by the U.S. Marshals Service to members of the Colusa County Task Force. Garcia was located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the police said in a press release.

The Colusa community was struck by another tragedy over the weekend, after 21-year-old Karen Garcia from Williams was found dead.

Karen was reported missing by her family on Jan. 9, 2018. Her body and her car were discovered in a parking lot in Woodland on Jan. 14, 2018. The Yolo County Sheriff's Office later said Karen's cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head.

"Honestly, when I found out, I was happy. I was relieved. I was also sad; sad because I missed Karen," Linda Quintero, Karen's best friend and moderator of the Justice for Karen Facebook page said.

For the first time in more than a year, Quintero is breathing a sigh of relief.

"It was like a big weight lifted off our shoulders, not having to worry about Salvador anymore, and we get to mourn Karen more peacefully now. I don't have to think about Sal in the back of my head. I can go to the gravesite and be dropping something off without worrying that he might be somewhere lurking," she said.

ABC10 interviewed Garcia just days after Karen went missing in January 2018.

"Come home. Everybody's worried, everybody misses her," Garcia told ABC10 in an interview.

The Colusa Police Department announced he was their suspect based on evidence found back in her apartment the day they found her body.

Quintero says the last time she saw Garcia was only a day before Karen was found.

"And he said he was going to go speak to a lawyer because the police had just questioned him and he was super freaked out and I remember us just telling him if you didn't do anything don't worry about it. Just go do what you have to do and come back and he just never came back," she said.

While Quintero is not looking forward to sitting through a lengthy court process for her friend, former co-worker, neighbor and bridesmaid, she says, after a year and a half, she's finally starting to feel some closure.

"I have like a sense of peace. I don't know how to describe it. I feel like I've been stressed out like this whole past year and a half. And when I found out [Garcia was arrested] I was like, I feel better right now," she said.

Officials named Garcia as a suspect in Karen's homicide after investigators found blood evidence at their shared apartment, and in his vehicle. Soon after Garcia disappeared, the U.S. Marshals Service reached out to Colusa law enforcement to provide their services.

The Colusa Police Department, Riverside Police Department, the Sacramento County District Attorney Office, the Government of Mexico Fiscalia General de Jalisco-Grupo De Ordenes y Apprensiones and the Instituto Nacional de Migracion assisted the Marshals with the investigation.

