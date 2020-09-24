A Colusa family is asking for the public’s help in finding their son’s killer

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps locate the suspect in the shooting death of Giovanni Alcaraz.

COLUSA, Calif. — It’s been six months since the Alcaraz family lost their 19-year-old son, Giovanni Alcaraz, in the city of Colusa.

Martin Alcaraz says his son was walking home, and only yards away from his apartment when he has shot twice in the head. It happened on March 26, 2020, around 7 p.m.

The Colusa Police Department has named 19-year-old Christian Allen Suarez of Arbuckle as the suspect in the shooting death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Suarez, but so far he has not been found.

Martin says his son had recently put college on hold to work in the fields and help the family out financially.

“He had a lot of talent and was very smart. He finished high school two years earlier,” said Martin.

Neither the Colusa Police Department nor the District Attorney’s Office could provide any information on the investigation or a suspect photo.

“The police department has not talked to me at all. I have more questions than answers,” said Martin.

The family is now pleading for the public’s help.

“If anybody knows anything, please help me, please help my family,” said Marin.

The Alcaraz family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who helps locate the suspect, 19-year-old Christian Allen Suarez.

