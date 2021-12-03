Tracy police investigate hit-and-run that left man hospitalized with severe injuries

The driver was described as a white male with long hair and a beard, driving a black Nissan SUV that could possibly be a Pathfinder.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department are asking for help to solve a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with severe injuries in November.

Police said the crash happened on on Larch Road, just west of Tracy Boulevard on Nov. 28 at around 2:10 a.m.

Tracy police said responding officers administered life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was later taken to the hospital. He was identified as a man from Oregon.

The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival and failed to notify the police or emergency personnel of the incident.

According to witnesses, the driver was described as a white man with long brown hair and a beard. He was seen driving a black Nissan SUV that could possibly be a Pathfinder.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation, according to the Tracy Police Department.