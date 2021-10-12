A social media threat against a Vacaville High School leads to an arrest of a 15-year-old

The arrested minor who used an app to conceal their identity, was neither a student nor a resident of Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old person was arrested on Thursday after being accused of making social media threats against Vacaville High School, according to Vacaville police’s Facebook post.

The threat was made using a social media app rendering the user unidentifiable, police said. The individual was arrested and charged with a felony threats violation, according to police. No further information was released due to the individual being a minor.

Police said the suspect used a social media app to render the user unidentifiable. Police learned through their investigation the suspect was neither a student at Vacaville High School nor lived in the city of Vacaville.

The Vacaville Police Department Youth Services officers worked with the Benicia Police Department to find the suspect.

In collaboration with the Benicia Police Department, the Vacaville Police Department Youth Services Officers located the 15-year-old responsible for the threats and deemed them not credible.

The Vacaville Police Department and the Vacaville Unified School District have zero-tolerance against people who make threats towards our schools, the post said. As a tool to quickly and publicly disseminate content, social media has become increasingly popular for threats of violence pertaining to our schools.

The Vacaville Police Department is highly encouraging parents to review their children's social media accounts and remind them that posting threats of violence are a crime.