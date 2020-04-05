'A warrior and good person' | Karate instructor killed after argument at Stockton grocery store

45-year-old Rodney Hu owned a North Stockton karate studio. Police say he was run over by a car and killed following an argument at a grocery store.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family and friends embraced each other as others carried flowers and placed them at the door of the North Stockton karate studio belonging to 45-year old Rodney Hu.

"He was an incredible martial artist. He understood the movements, the katas, how to generate power," said Anthony Olson, who knew Hu off and on as a karate student for nearly twenty years.

To some, Hu's was not just a karate instructor but a mentor for his students.

"My son's real shy and Rodney seemed to pull out his- he overcame his shyness," said Anthony Asia whose 10-year old son was another one of Hu's students.

Asia stopped at the Rodney Hu Goju Karate studio to pay his respects.

The events that led up to Hu's tragic and sudden death took place Saturday in the parking lot of the Food Source grocery store on West Hammer Lane just east of Interstate 5.

It happened around 3:30 in the afternoon when Hu and his wife were unloading groceries.

Stockton Police say Rodney Hu got into some sort of argument with the suspect, 34-year old Dontae Wilburn.

"At which point, the suspect drove his vehicle, striking the man and continued to run him over with the vehicle while leaving the parking lot," said Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joe Silva.

About two hours later, police say the suspect came to a crashing halt about a mile away on Kelly Drive. That's when his vehicle slammed into Amie Boggs' white mini-van as she was inside her home watching TV.

After her husband alerted her to what had just happened, she then raced outside and confronted the suspect.

"I was looking at my vehicle and, as I was walking around, the guy that hit my car was walking right past me and so I grabbed him and I asked him, 'Did you hit my car?'" said Boggs, who said the suspect was bleeding and appeared disoriented.

She let go of him as she heard lights and sirens. Police arrived and a short time later Wilburn was arrested.

"The suspect crashed the vehicle and then tried running away from our officers. And, while he was taken into custody, he did resist arrest and had to be tased by officers," Silva said.

At least one other car was hit.

Rodney Hu was rushed to the hospital where he died. His 44-year old wife suffered minor injuries.

"He had the balance of a warrior and a good person. He was an incredible guy," said Olson.

Previously, Wilburn had been arrested on March 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon charge on the 9500 block of Kelley Drive in Stockton.

However, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the District Attorney did not file charges.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: