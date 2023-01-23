Acampo mobile home residents allowed to return home after flooding

Hundreds in the Arbor Mobile Home Park were forced to leave after historic flooding back on January 15th

ACAMPO, Calif. — After more than a week, hundreds of people in the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo were finally allowed back home.

But earlier, residents like Anna Villamor voiced their frustrations outside the front entrance to the park.

"We're out of funds. Our cars are here. We can't get back to work. So what are we supposed to do?" said Villamor, who lives at the park with her husband and daughter.

Many of those living in the 187-unit Arbor Mobile Home Park have come each day hoping the evacuation order would be lifted. Flood waters engulfed the park, which sits opposite Highway 99, two weekends ago.

"Just feel completely displaced. You don't know what's going on at your home. It's been the worst experience of our lives," said Vickie Winter.

Winter and her husband Jack have lived there seven years. With the evacuations, they've been staying with friends in nearby Morada.

"It's our friends and family that are getting us through this, because it's a very difficult time," added Winter.

Many residents said they were frustrated that no one told them much about what was going on or about when they were going to get back in. San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents the area, made multiple visits to the park and tried to keep residents informed on social media.

"They're doing the inspections right now. They're trying to make sure the homes are still situated on the pad. If they're not, they'll be red tagged as unsafe for now," said Ding.

By 2:30 p.m., the words residents had been hoping for came down from the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office: "Evacuation Order Lifted."

While there is damage to some mobile homes and cars, inspections revealed there were no safety issues found, no immediate issues with drinking water and power was restored.



"Based on the elements of nature, I think we did the best we could and worked really well together with our county, state and federal partners to make sure that, one, residents were able to return home and that they did so to a safe environment," said Hilary Crowley, spokesperson for San Joaquin County.

Residents are hoping not only to get reimbursed for damage from their insurance, but also through FEMA.

