Possible suspect arrested in shooting, San Joaquin Sheriff says

ACAMPO, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reports a shooting has occurred on the 19000 block of North Highway 99 East Frontage Road in Acampo outside of Lodi.

The sheriff's office did not have many details of what happened except that one person was shot and the possible suspect is in custody. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Officials are urging residents to stay out of the area at this time.