Accused Chabad of Poway synagogue shooter pleads guilty, life sentence expected

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — John Earnest, who carried out the April 27, 2019 shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that killed one woman and injured three other people, has pleaded guilty in San Diego Superior Court Tuesday to murder and other state charges.



In exchange for his pleas, 22-year-old Earnest is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 30 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 137 years to life, for the shooting. He also pleaded guilty to an arson charge for setting fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido on March 24, 2019.



He previously admitted to both the shooting and the mosque fire in an online open letter in which he espoused flagrant anti-Semitic sentiments and a need to protect the "European race."



State prosecutors announced last year that they would seek the death penalty against Earnest, but capital punishment will no longer be pursued in light of his pleas to all charges and allegations filed against him, which include hate crime allegations specifying that the crimes were carried out because of the victims' race.



Last month, Earnest agreed to a conditional plea agreement on federal charges stemming from the shooting, though federal prosecutors said at a June hearing that the plea agreement still required approval from "the appropriate decision-makers," who will determine whether to accept or reject it, meaning Earnest still could go to trial on more than 100 federal counts.



Deputy District Attorney Leonard Trinh, one of the state's prosecutors handling Earnest's case, said the District Attorney's Office moved to resolve the case in light of the federal plea, which could have triggered the state's double jeopardy clause preventing state defendants from being prosecuted for the same offense in two different courts.



The clause does not prevent the federal prosecution, however, from potentially going forward. The U.S. Attorney's Office may also seek the death penalty in its case, but has not yet made a decision on capital punishment.



San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan released the following statement: