Accused killer of 19-year-old man during an online car sale in Fairfield appears in court

Kamaria Strange is accused by Fairfield police of shooting and killing 19-year-old Michael Lopretta in what they described as a "robbery gone wrong."

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police are urging people who make purchases from online meetups to be cautious after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed. The accused killer appeared in court Tuesday.

Kamaria Strange, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Michael Lopretta in a "robbery gone wrong" on Nov. 4. Lopretta had $7,000 on hand to buy his dream car on OfferUp.

Jessica Treat, Lopretta's mother, saw Strange in court for the first time but never made eye contact with her. She says she is fine with prosecutors not seeking the death penalty but is not sure what justice will look like for her family.

"(Death penalty) doesn't bring him back," Treat said. "They have a family too."

A memorial was created at the 1000 block of Tyler Street, which is where Lopretta was killed. Rosalin Farris, a neighbor to Lopretta, says those living nearby are still in shock about the deadly robbery.

"Somebody shot and killed him," Farris said. "I guess he was trying to get away to get help and he passed out right there at the corner.

Lopretta's viewing will be held this upcoming weekend, and the family is also planning a celebration of life for him.

Strange will be in court again on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

If you plan to buy something from someone, Fairfield police say it's best to conduct the actual transaction in a public place. The Fairfield Police Department has an on-site Safe Exchange Zone that's monitored with 24-hour surveillance for those who wish to meet at a safe location for private sales.

"The Police Department encourages the use of Safe Exchange Zones for buyers and sellers of OfferUp, Craigslist, LetGo and other e-commerce apps," the Fairfield Police Department says on its website.

Fairfield Police's Safe Exchange Zone is in the parking lot next to the police station at 1000 Webster Street in Fairfield.