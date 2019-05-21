TUOLUMNE, Calif. — Nearly two decades after alleged child sex abuse took place at Mother Lode Christian School in Tuolumne, an arrest has been made. On Tuesday, May 21, Mona McGrady turned herself in to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

McGrady's arrest comes nearly six months after the Sheriff's Office was notified of possible sexual abuse between a staff member and underage students in the 1990s.

During that timeframe, McGrady served as sports team coordinator and coach at the Christian school. The victims were former students and players, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tuolumne County Sheriff Detectives investigated the allegations and determined there was enough evidence to issue a warrant for McGrady's arrest. The school confirmed with investigators that McGrady resigned nearly two decades ago and is no longer an employee.

McGrady faces 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and one count of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a person under 18. Her bail has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact our office at 209-533-5815.

