Deputies arrest man accused of peeping in Cameron Park

CAMERON PARK, Calif. — A man accused of peeping in Cameron Park was arrested by El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday.

Darren Duncan was arrested on suspicion of peeping after deputies began investigating "numerous suspicious activity reports in the 3000 block of Granada Court, Cameron Park," according to a press release.

Duncan's arrest comes after officials say he was released on bail after being arrested in 2020 and 2022 for similar suspicions. He was placed on probation with an ankle monitor after his 2022 release and his charges are currently pending trial.

Officials say they suspect Duncan "may have committed numerous misdemeanor peeping offenses along with a restraining order violation from a previous victim."

Duncan is currently being held on $500,000 bail in the El Dorado County Jail.

Detectives believe there may be unidentified victims and encourage them to contact Detective Macres at 530-642-4718 (desk) or 530-957-5227 (cell, texting available) or email at macresc@edso.org.

