Man accused of raping 12-year-old, leaving her pregnant in San Joaquin County

Deputies said the suspect left the country once the investigation began

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail Thursday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Antonio Arbaca-Callejas had an $8 million arrest warrant for the alleged rape. Deputies also alleged Arbaca-Callejas left the 12-year-old pregnant.

Arbaca-Callejas allegedly left the country once the investigation began, according to deputies. However, he was eventually found and booked into jail.

