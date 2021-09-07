DNA match leads to arrest of accused rapist in Modesto, police say

Turlock police said officers found DNA evidence that linked back to Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel after a homeless woman reported she was rape in June.

TURLOCK, Calif. — An accused rapist was arrested after his DNA was matched to an investigation that began in June, according to the Turlock Police Department's Facebook post.

A homeless woman reported to Turlock police on June 15 that she was picked up on Geer Road by a man driving a dark SUV.

The unidentified victim initially declined the suspect's offer before climbing inside. The suspect drove her behind a closed business to assault her. She consented with law enforcement to a medical sexual assault investigation, which is how they found DNA evidence that linked back to 37-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel, police said.

Police said Pimentel's DNA matched two other unsolved sexual assaults in two other counties with similar circumstances.

Pimentel was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on the charge of Rape by Force or Fear.

Police believe there could be more victims in the Central Valley in Foothills areas. Law enforcement asks anyone who has information regarding this case to call 209-664-7325.

