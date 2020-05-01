RENO, Nev. — A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his father after a manhunt near Lake Tahoe confessed to the killing on Jan. 3 while speaking with detectives in Reno, Nev.

After hours of interviewing with Amador County Sheriff's Office detectives, Sean Purdy (pictured below) confessed and shared where he buried his father's body in, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Sean Purdy

Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Purdy's confession led detectives to Pioneer, Calif., where they found a body in a shallow grave at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning. By 11 a.m. detectives had a positive identification — the body was that of 52 year old Lance Purdy of Pine Grove, Calif. His wife and family have been notified.

Sean Purdy was arrested Thursday, Jan. 2 in Washoe County, Nevada after the suspected murder of his father on New year's Day.

The 20-year-old's mother told Amador County deputies that her husband Lance flew home to check on their son but she never heard back from him.

Investigators said they are now searching another area of Amador County for evidence connected to the homicide.

"The Amador County Sheriff’s Office wants to express our heartfelt condolences to the Purdy family and encourage everyone to be mindful of the tragedy they are enduring," the Sheriff said in a release.

