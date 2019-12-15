SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early-morning shooting along Riza Avenue in South Sacramento woke 20-year-old Payman Rahmani from his sleep.

“And suddenly we heard shots, like one, two, three four,” Rahmani recalled.

A man was found with gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of Riza Avenue just after 6:10 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The man later died near the Regency Apartments where Rahmani lives.

“This investigation is in the early stages and is active,” Sacramento Police wrote in a press release. “Based on preliminary information, investigators do not believe that there is an active threat to the community.”

Rahmani, a refugee from Afghanistan, says the parking lot of the Regency Apartments where he lives was taped off by police for hours. There was shattered glass from shot out car windows all over the parking lot hours after the crime occurred.





Rahmani says his family fled their country to escape violence in 2017, only to be facing it once again. He says he wants to move from the area because he doesn’t feel safe. He lives in South Sacramento with his mother, father, brother, and three sisters.

The department did not release any new details into the crime as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Anonymous tips can be sent using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

