Anti-Asian violence in the spotlight after Atlanta spa shootings

Violence against Asians increased in 2020 with the pandemic.

ATLANTA — After videos showing acts of violence against elderly Asian people in cities across the country began being widely shared earlier this year, there has been a new social awareness of violence against Asians.

Activists for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) have been raising the alarm about seemingly random crimes that have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, racist incidents against Asian-Americans started popping up, recorded in viral videos, wrongfully linking all Asian-Americans to the global pandemic.

This comes after some world leaders, including former President Trump, termed the coronavirus, the “Chinese Virus.” The viral outbreak started spreading in Wuhan, China last year.

Just two days ago, State Senator Michelle Au spoke on the house floor about violence against AAPI Americans.

She said, “Racism against AAPI Americans is not new. Otherization of AAPI Americans is not new. But the motto of the United States is E Pluribus Unum: 'Out of many, one.' Asian-Americans are part of our country’s plurality. We are some of the many, and we’re part of that one."

— Dr. Michelle Au (@AuforGA) March 15, 2021

On Tuesday, March 16, a 21-year-old man from Woodstock, Georgia entered three separate massage spas and killed eight people. Six of those victims were Asian women.

While police have not released a motive, many on social media are pointing to this spike in violence against Asian people and calling this crime a hate crime. Police have said they are investigating if the killings are racially motivated.

The FBI, Georgia State Patrol, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta Police Department are all part of the investigation and neither has released the list of charges the suspect, Robert Long, will face so it's not clear if he will be charged with Georgia's new hate crime law.

As details of the shooting unfolded, local and national AAPI advocacy groups started releasing statements. Asian Americans Advancing Justice left this statement on Twitter shortly before midnight - "We are shaken by the violence in our city that has left 8 ppl dead, including members of the Asian American community. We are gathering info about what happened & the needs of directly impacted are. Now is the time to hold the victims & their families in our hearts & with light."

Phi Nguyen, Litigation Director at Asian American Advancing Justice - Atlanta said in a statement, "That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence, and white supremacy."

The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council on Twitter said in part, "right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.”