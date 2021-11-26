Ahmaud Arbery memorial could be installed at Brunswick park, if approved

The committee says the area would be in proximity to the playground and parking area.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A reflection area in memory of Ahmaud Arbery could be installed in Brunswick if approved by Glynn County commissioners.

The Glynn County Finance committee submitted the recommendation to the Board of Commissioners at the request of Commissioner Allen Booker to include the area as part of a series of improvement project at Madge Merritt Park.

Some ideas for the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area include a trellis, bench or swing, and low maintenance natural vegetation. The committee says the reflection area would be in proximity to the playground and parking area.

The project would also involve replacing existing playground equipment with a play structure, installing a new picnic pavilion and developing ADA parking and ADA access to the pavilion

To complete all park improvement projects requested by Booker, staff is seeking approval to use up to $100,000 of District 5 capital allocation funds for these projects.

Roughly $80,000 would go towards the play structure and picnic pavilion with the remaining $20,000 going to the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area and to develop ADA access to the pavilion.

Photos below show what the reflection area could possibly look like, according to the project proposal from the Finance Committee.

The next county commission meeting will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.