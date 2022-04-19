Sentencing dates set, could be pushed back in hate crimes convictions for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

The dates for their sentencing hearings were released on Tuesday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATE: Shortly after the hearing dates were set Tuesday, the federal prosecutor on the case requested the sentencing be pushed back because she will be out of the area on Aug. 1.

Her filing to extend the dates says the defense attorneys "do not object" to pushing back the dates, indicating the hearings will actually be held at a later date.

Original story below

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery and then convicted in February of committing a hate crime in the killing will face their sentencing in that second case in August.

The dates for their sentencing hearings was released on Tuesday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan were convicted in February in a federal hate crimes trial for the 2020 murder of Arbery.

The sentencing hearings will take place on Aug. 1, for Travis McMichael (10 a.m.) and Bryan (1 p.m.). The sentencing for Greg McMichael will take place a week later on Aug. 8 (10 a.m.)

All three hearings will be held in Courtroom No. 1 at the Brunswick federal court before Judge Lisa G. Wood.

The three men had also previously been convicted in a Georgia court last year of murdering Arbery.

Whatever sentence they receive will be tacked onto the life sentences they've already been given for the earlier murder convictions.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with parole.

The hate crimes verdict delivered in February went as follows:

Travis McMichael

Interference with rights — guilty

Attempted kidnapping — guilty

Carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence — guilty

Last year during the state trial, Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

Greg McMichael

Interference with rights — guilty

Attempted kidnapping — guilty

Using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence — guilty

Last year during the state trial, Gregory McMichael was found guilty of four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

William Bryan

Interference with rights — guilty

Attempted kidnapping — guilty