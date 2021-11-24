List | Charges and verdict for defendants in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

The three men each faced nine charges.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The jury reached a verdict Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery trial.

Arbery, 25, was gunned down on Feb. 23, 2020 as he jogged through a south Georgia neighborhood. The three defendants, Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie Bryan, were all standing trial together. In all, according to the indictment, the men faced a malice murder charge, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Below is the full list of charges and the jury’s verdict for each man.

Travis McMichael

Malice murder - Guilty

Felony murder Count 1 - Guilty Count 2 - Guilty Count 3 - Guilty Count 4 - Guilty

Aggravated assault Count 1 - Guilty Count 2 - Guilty

False imprisonment to commit false imprisonment - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

Greg McMichael

Malice murder - Not Guilty

Felony murder Count 1 - Guilty Count 2 - Guilty Count 3 - Guilty Count 4 - Guilty

Aggravated assault Count 1 - Guilty Count 2 - Guilty

False imprisonment to commit false imprisonment - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

William Bryan

Malice murder - Not Guilty

Felony murder Count 1 - Not Guilty Count 2 - Guilty Count 3 - Guilty Count 4 - Guilty

Aggravated assault Count 1 - Not Guilty Count 2 - Guilty

False imprisonment to commit false imprisonment - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

Background on the case

On February 23, 2020, Arbery was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, when authorities said he was chased, shot and killed. Arbery, a Black man, was pursued by three white men: Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

Prosecutors argued the men committed a vigilante killing that was not informed or influenced by Georgia's actual citizen's arrest law (which was repealed after Arbery's death). Arbery was running through Satilla Shores neighborhood when the McMichaels began chasing him. Authorities said Bryan filmed a video of the incident from his car. The video shows Travis got into a struggle with Arbery, as he tried to run around the McMichaels' stopped vehicle blocking the road, and shot him.

Defense attorneys have argued it was an honest, sincere and lawful attempt to detain Arbery as a "suspect" in neighborhood thefts and break-ins. Defense attorneys in the trial focused on Arbery allegedly being seen on videos entering onto the property of an unfinished home a number of times in the months leading up to his death. There is no evidence Arbery ever took anything or committed any damage at the home, and the owner had maintained before the trial he did not suspect Arbery of taking anything.

While this verdict raps up the murder trial charges, Bryan and the McMichaels are also facing federal charges, which includes attempted kidnapping and interference with rights. That trial is set for 2022. Arbery’s family also filed a federal lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of his death, claiming the men violated his civil rights.