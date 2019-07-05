STOCKTON, Calif — There have been 15 murders in Stockton in the first five months of 2019. The city only had nine murders over the same time period last year.

After a 34-year-old man was shot and killed May 4 during a vigil for a man killed a week prior, the Stockton Police Department assigned additional patrols in the area in an attempt to prevent further incidents.

“Enough is enough,” said Officer Joe Silva, spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department. “We need to bring some type of relief to this area and the police. We can’t do this alone.”

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones told ABC10 that the department has reached out for assistance from partnering agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the California Highway Patrol, and the FBI to curb the increase in murders.

"We need more tips. We know there are individuals in the community out there that know a lot about these cases or at least something," Jones said.

Suspects have been arrested in only four of the murder cases, according to police records.

These are the names of people who have died due to violence in Stockton this year:

January

Frank Baker Jr., 67, assaulted and killed Jan. 24 in the 300 block of E. Washington Street. Suspect arrested.

February

Traves Her, 19, shot and killed Feb. 2 in the 2300 block of Sandalwood Drive.

Advan Vang, 15, shot and killed Feb. 24 in the 7000 block of Montauban Ave. Suspect arrested.

Nicholas Sihalath, 14, shot and killed Feb. 24 in the 7000 block of Montauban Ave. Suspect arrested.

March

David Connary, 19, Tiffany Connary, 18, and Remillio Castillo,18 were all shot and killed March 22 in the 2300 block of Finland Avenue.

Arnold Jimenez-Silva, 23, shot and killed March 23 in the 600 block of W. MLK Blvd.

Ashlie Villegas, 31, shot and killed March 24 in the 3000 block of Volney Street.

April

Christopher Perkins Jr., 27, shot and killed April 10 near Albany and Astor Drives.

Larry Ganner, 66, assaulted and killed April 26 in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street. Suspect arrested.

Alan Cazares, 23, was shot and killed April 26 in the 400 block of Delhi Avenue.

Mark Echeverria, 28, shot and killed April 28 near El Dorado Street and Hazelton Avenue.

May

Ronald Celestine, 34, shot and killed May 1 in the 5100 block of Holiday Drive.

Benny Lott, 34 shot and killed May 4 in the 5100 block of Holiday Drive.

________________________________________________________________

In the wake of the deadly shootings in Stockton, the Neighborhood Impact Team went door-to-door in all three of the affected neighborhoods, to connect with people who live in these areas and to let them know they are not alone.