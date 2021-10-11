'It's been too long' | Family of Allan Olvera calls for justice 20 years after his murder

Allan Olvera was killed in his own home in South Sacramento 20 years ago on Oct. 11, 2001

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 20 years have gone by and the family of Sacramento man Allan Olvera are still waiting for justice.

Olvera's family and friends gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil marking the 20 year milestone and commemorating the life of a man who was beloved in the Native American community.

Allan Olvera was murdered in his own home, in his own living room, on Oct. 11, 2001.

"As a family, we are grief stricken, upset we are. It's been too long. 20 years is too long to wait for an arrest," said Matthew Franklin, Olvera's nephew.

Franklin helped lead a candlelight vigil and news conference Monday evening outside the State Indian Museum.

"Somebody knows something," Franklin said.

The Olvera family gathered to remember and reflect on Olvera's life and call for justice.

"If you have information please let us know. It's been 20 years," said Crystal Martinez-Alire, Olvera's niece.

Martinez-Alire stood next to her mother and Olvera's sister, Doreen Franklin as they called for justice.

"When he passed that night 20 years ago. We got a phone call. It was one of the most horrific nights, and his parents found him murdered in his own home," Martinez-Alire said.

Right now, the family said the case stands with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. They are hoping for a resolution soon.

"We are very hopeful with new developments that we are going to have some news in the near future, and this makes a sense of renewal for us," Franklin said.

The Olvera family doesn't want his case to continue to go cold. They are ready for justice and ready to rest.

"We owe him that, to make sure that this person is put behind bars. It is well over time," Franklin said.

