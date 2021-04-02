Alleged altercation leads to deadly shooting in Citrus Heights neighborhood

Investigators say the two men knew each other. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and, so far, no arrest has been made.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was killed after an alleged altercation at a home in Citrus Heights on Monday.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. Monday after a man called police saying he had shot a man in his driveway at a home in the 7600 block of Gallant Circle.

Police arrived and attempted to resuscitate the victim. That victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, was then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and that the shooting wasn’t a random incident. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and, so far, no arrest has been made.

Investigators are still looking at evidence to determine what happened. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Citrus Heights Police at 916-627-5500.

