Sacramento police said the suspect in the boat theft has been detained.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An alleged boat thief on the Sacramento River ran into a snag, or more specifically, the Tower Bridge.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the docks in Old Sacramento around 8:50 p.m. after getting a report about a man who stole a boat.

The alleged boat thief got stuck against the Tower Bridge after its sail proved to be a bit too tall to get under the bridge.

Police said a suspect has been detained and that the investigation is ongoing.

