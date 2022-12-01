x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act under U-Haul by Newman officer, police say

Police say they found the man underneath the U-Haul while he was removing the catalytic converter.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The Newman Police Department said a catalytic converter thief was caught in the act by an eagle-eyed officer.

On Saturday night, a Newman officer was on patrol along the 1100 block of Q Street when he spotted a flashlight under a U-Haul box truck. Police say the officer went to investigate and found 38-year-old Randy Heldstab, of Newman, actively removing the U-Haul's catalytic converter. 24-year-old Jose Rocha, another suspect in the theft, was sitting not too far away.

Police said the U-Haul had been leased using a false identity.

Both Heldstab and Rocha were arrested on multiple charges. Heldstab was arrested on charges of 10852 CVC - vehicle tampering, 463(b) PC - theft during a declared State of Emergency, 594 PC - vandalism, 182 PC - conspiracy, 3454 PC - violation of PRCS. Rocha was arrested on charges of 10851(a) CVC - vehicle theft, 496d(a) PC - possession of a stolen vehicle, 530.5 PC - identity theft, 532 PC - theft by false pretenses, 182 PC - conspiracy. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

How to stop someone from stealing your catalytic converter

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

In Other News

61 animals 'living in deplorable conditions' seized from home in Olivehurst