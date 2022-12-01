Catalytic converter thief caught in the act under U-Haul by Newman officer, police say

Police say they found the man underneath the U-Haul while he was removing the catalytic converter.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The Newman Police Department said a catalytic converter thief was caught in the act by an eagle-eyed officer.

On Saturday night, a Newman officer was on patrol along the 1100 block of Q Street when he spotted a flashlight under a U-Haul box truck. Police say the officer went to investigate and found 38-year-old Randy Heldstab, of Newman, actively removing the U-Haul's catalytic converter. 24-year-old Jose Rocha, another suspect in the theft, was sitting not too far away.

Police said the U-Haul had been leased using a false identity.

Both Heldstab and Rocha were arrested on multiple charges. Heldstab was arrested on charges of 10852 CVC - vehicle tampering, 463(b) PC - theft during a declared State of Emergency, 594 PC - vandalism, 182 PC - conspiracy, 3454 PC - violation of PRCS. Rocha was arrested on charges of 10851(a) CVC - vehicle theft, 496d(a) PC - possession of a stolen vehicle, 530.5 PC - identity theft, 532 PC - theft by false pretenses, 182 PC - conspiracy.

