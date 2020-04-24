PHOENIX — Federal authorities say they have arrested a California man accused of abducting his young son and taking him to northwestern Arizona.

U.S. Marshals Service officials said 37-year-old Dustin Messner was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Golden Valley, Arizona.

They say Messner abducted his 8-year-old son from Stockton, California, on April 5.

Authorities said Messner made numerous comments and posts to his social media accounts that he wouldn't be returning his son and threatened any law enforcement agency that would try to take him. The posts included video of firearms that the Marshals Service assumed Messner had in his possession.

“Armed fugitives that have abducted a child and is defiant to lawful orders places the community and law enforcement in harm’s way and must remain a priority,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “The US Marshals led task force members were joined by local and federal agencies who executed a plan that safely took custody of the child before arresting Messner, who will now be sent to California to answer for his crimes.”

Marshals Service officials said the boy was reunited with his mother Thursday and Messner was transported to a Mohave County jail while he awaits extradition to San Joaquin County.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?