Two men indicted for conspiring to attack Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, FBI says

Authorities said Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland planned an attack on the headquarters with incendiary devices.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men were indicted in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation called a conspiracy to attack Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

On Thursday, authorities announced that Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were indicted for conspiring to attack Democratic Headquarters with "incendiary devices."

Authorities said Copeland was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday. Rogers was arrested in January on state illegal firearm charges after sheriff’s deputies and federal agents said they found weapons and explosives at his home and auto repair shop.

"The FBI's highest priority has remained preventing terrorist attacks before they occur, including homegrown plots from domestic violent extremists. As described in the indictment, Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland planned an attack using incendiary devices. The FBI and the Napa county Sheriff's Office worked hand-in-hand to uncover this conspiracy and to prevent any loss of life," the FBI said in a statement.

The California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks responded to the news Thursday evening. He called the reports "extremely disturbing."

"We are relieved to know the plot was unsuccessful, the individuals believed to be responsible are in custody, and our staff and volunteers are safe and sound," Hicks said, in part, in a statement.

"Yet, it points to a broader issue of violent extremism that is far too common in today’s political discourse. And, while we will continue to take every necessary precaution to keep everyone safe, we will not be distracted," he continued. "We will not be deterred. We will not be dissuaded from the important work of protecting and preserving a democracy that works for every person who calls California home."

